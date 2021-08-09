Target unveiled plans for its fall designer collection Monday, and the retailer quickly won raves from the fashion media.

The collection, which will go on sale in September, includes pieces by Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan.

Lady Gaga,Tracee Ellis Ross,Busy Phillips and Jessica Alba all have been seen in Comey's styles, Target said.

Vogue said Glemaud's "sensual knits have become pandemic staples." His styles are seen in the wardrobes of Florence Pugh, Michelle Obama,Meghan Markle and Issa Rae.

The collection, Vogue's senior fashion news editor Steff Yotka said in a review, emphasizes daywear and frocks, plus some statement pieces, instead of "hype and headlines."

"Unfussy, beautiful things that will help us reemerge in style seem to be the mission of all four designers," the article said.

An item by designer Victor Glemaud for Target’s fall collection.

Sandy Liang is known for her patchwork fleece, and Nili Lotan's pieces are more inspired by European simplicity, Target said.

"For the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express excitement when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from across the globe, all at an incredible value," says Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer for Target in a company blog.

"This fall, we're building upon that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and highly regarded designers to introduce a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to re-energize guests' wardrobes for the season," Sando said.

Cosmopolitan fashion editor Lauren Adhav called the collection "basically every fashionista's dream come true."

The items will range in price from $15 to $80, with most pieces under $50. The collection includes 180 pieces in all sizes and will be available both online in select Target stores.