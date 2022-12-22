Target Corp. is recalling weighted children's blankets it sold from late 2018 until September 2022, the company and the federal consumer safety agency said this week.

The Minneapolis-based retailer has received reports that four children became trapped after unzipping and entering the blankets. Two of them died, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The agency and Target said they urge consumers to stop using the blankets and return them to the retailer for a refund. They were originally priced at $40.

The blankets, sold under Target's Pillowfort brand, came in eight prints or colors. They measure 60 inches long, 40 inches wide and have a removable cover.

The item numbers are printed on a fabric tag on the covers of the blankets. The numbers in the recall are 097-02-0140 (unicorn - white), 097-02-0148 (space navy), 097-02-0361 (pink), 097-02-0363 (blue), 097-02-0364 (gray), 097-02-1603 (buffalo plaid – red), 097-02-3904 (blue constellation) and 097-02-3905 (unicorn – pink).

The blankets, along with two models of Pacific Cycle childrens' bikes, are the most recent of 10 products that Target currently has on recall for safety reasons.