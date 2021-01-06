Nearly half a million Cloud Island infant rompers and Cat & Jack swimsuits sold by Target have been recalled because their snaps can break off and cause choking and scratching hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has received about 20 reports on the Cloud Island infant rompers sold in sizes newborn to 12 months and 27 reports on the Cat & Jack infant-toddler, one-piece rashguard swimsuits in sizes 12 months to 5T.

Both products have been removed from all Target stores and Target.com. "At Target, we're committed to providing high-quality and safe products for our guests," said Target spokeswoman Jenna Reck in a statement.

Target is offering refunds for the recalled clothes either in person or if purchased at Target.com through mail. Call 800-440-0680; go to Target.com, scroll to the bottom of the page and click on the "Recalls" link; or go to Target's Facebook page and click on the "Product Recalls" tab.

For more information on the recalls, go to www.cpsc.gov.