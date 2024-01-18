Target Corp.'s chief financial officer will become the retailer's chief operating officer overseeing stores, its global supply chain and delivery services such as Shipt.

Michael Fiddelke's move is one of several leadership changes the Minneapolis-based company announced Thursday.

Fiddelke will replace longtime executive John Mulligan, who announced his retirement last fall. Mulligan will remain with the company for a year as a strategic advisor before retiring in February 2025.

Fiddelke takes on his new role Feb. 4, but he will also continue to serve as chief financial officer until his yet-to-be-named replacement starts.

Since starting with Target as an intern two decades ago, Fiddelke has moved his way up through finance, merchandising, human resources and store operations. He has been Target's finance chief since November 2019.

Target also said Thursday its chief legal and compliance officer, Don Liu, 62, will retire next year. The company has begun searching for his successor, who is expected to to start later this year, at which time Liu will transition into a strategic advisor role.

In addition, the retailer also announced some changes in terms of coverage areas among its merchandising leaders. Rick Gomez will expand his role as chief food and beverage officer to also include essentials and beauty. Meanwhile, chief merchandising officer Jill Sando will oversee discretionary categories such as apparel and accessories, home and hardlines.

They both will continue to report to Target's chief growth officer, Christina Hennington.