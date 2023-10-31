A Target Corp. insurer filed a lawsuit against a global shipping company after a 2021 incident allegedly sent $5.8 million in consumer goods overboard into the North Pacific Ocean.

New York-based Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. sued Copenhagen-based Maersk in the Southern District of New York on Oct. 18. The lawsuit indicated between Jan. 12, 2021, and Feb. 4, 2021, the ship picked up cargo at the ports of Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Yantian, China for transport on the Maersk Eidenoven containership to California.

The suit charged "the entire cargo was lost overboard due to the negligence or breach of duty of defendants and/or their agents, servants, employees or representatives."

A few days after the cargo loss, the company said in a news release the ship "experienced a loss of engine propulsion for three to four minutes while sailing 45 nautical miles off Northern Japan in heavy seas on Feb. 17, 2021." It added the "loss of maneuverability resulted in severe rolling, with 260 containers overboard and 65 containers damaged on deck." But not all of the cargo on board belonged to Target. Starr insured approximately 57 containers of packages.

Among the demands, Starr is seeking the ship's seizure and sale to help pay back Target's losses.

A representative for Maersk said the company is reviewing the complaint but had no comment on active litigation. Representatives for Target and Starr were not available to comment.

Trade publication The Maritime Executive reported 2020 and 2021 as especially challenging for the industry in terms of lost cargo. It reported nearly 4,000 boxes went overboard in 2020, plus another 2,000 in 2021, per data from the World Shipping Council.