Next month Target will offer a limited-edition collection of children's clothing, home goods as well as books created by children's author and illustrator Christian Robinson made to celebrate inclusivity and creativity so that "every child can feel seen, heard and imagine and create their own world."

The more than 70 items including pillows, bedding, and a range of baby and toddler apparel will begin to be available Aug. 15, on Target.com and in most Target stores. New home products will be available in October.

"I wanted this collection to inspire creativity, to spark curiosity, and provide comfort," Robinson said, in a video on Target's website. "When you are curious, you're open, you're exploring and you're looking to gain understanding, and I think that's so important right now."

Robinson's popular children's books include "You Matter" and "Another." He also illustrated the recently published best-selling picture book "The Bench" written by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. His bright illustrations, which often depict people of various backgrounds, has earned him the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor and Caldecott Honor (both for "Last Stop on Market Street").

"We know our guests want their homes to be a reflection of themselves and look to Target for inspiration and new ways to explore their creativity," said Jill Sando, Target's chief merchandising officer, in a statement. "Christian Robinson's curiosity and creativity are unmatched. We're thrilled to be able to introduce our guests to such a special partner and deliver an inclusive collection that is as inspiring as it is affordable."

Most items in the collection will sell for less than $25. The collection will also include adaptive and sensory-friendly apparel items such as those that are tagless and have flat seams.

Children’s author and illustrator Christian Robinson

The partnership with Robinson, who is Black, also continues Target's commitment to selling more items created by Black designers, a goal of its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) committee established last year. In May, Target collaborated with Black plant enthusiast and interior stylist Hilton Carter.