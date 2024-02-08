Introduction: Host Michael Rand noticed Wild fans were annoyed even in a victory on Wednesday night, Minnesota's first game back after a long All-Star break. The effort was underwhelming in a 2-1 win over the bottom-dwelling Blackhawks, and the fan sentiment seems to be an understanding that this team is going nowhere.

6:00: Rand has thoughts on the Wolves' trade for Monte Morris. He likes the deal, but he wishes the Wolves could take an even bigger deadline swing.

12:00: Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison joins the show ahead of the Super Bowl. What did Addison think of his rookie year? What goals does he have? And most importantly, what does he think of quarterback Kirk Cousins?

23:00: Rand runs through some listener questions about the NFL Draft, while the Twins officially welcomed in Carlos Santana.

