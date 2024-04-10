BOSTON — Andrei Svechnikov opened the scoring with a lacrosse-style goal and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Svechnikov, who also had an assist, surprised goalie Jeremy Swayman by cradling the puck with his stick blade and flicking it into the net about midway through the second period. It was his 19th goal of the season.

Teuvo Teravainen, Jake Guentzel and Seth Jarvis also scored as the Hurricanes pulled away for their third straight win and fifth in their last six. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 22 shots.

The Hurricanes reached 50 wins and pulled within three points of the New York Rangers for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference.

Charlie McAvoy scored the only goal for the Bruins, whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Boston still leads the Atlantic Division at 46-18-15 with three games to go. Swayman finished with 22 saves.

After splitting the first two meetings of the season, the Hurricanes took the season series and dominated the Bruins on their home ice, outshooting Boston 15-6 in the second and controlling much of the third after McAvoy pulled the Bruins within 2-1 late in the second period.

Carolina opened a four-game road trip that will wrap up the Hurricanes' regular-season schedule.

