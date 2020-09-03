A speeding driver plowed into a historic building housing a restaurant and apartments in downtown Red Wing late Wednesday, causing part of the structure to collapse.

Social media posts show a gaping hole in the building containing Liberty’s Restaurant and Lounge, and bricks and debris scattered on the ground near the intersection of 3rd and Plum streets.

Photos also show a damaged red SUV that came to rest at the crash scene.

“I am at a loss for words for what I am seeing,” said Bill Hanisch, who runs a bakery in town and went to the scene shortly after the crash occurred. “It looks like a bomb went off.”

Four residents living in apartments above the popular restaurant were evacuated, but were unhurt, according to Red Wing police.

“That was a miracle in itself,” said Doug Noreen, who owns the building that dates to 1886.

Noreen was at home and learned about the crash when a Facebook post popped up. He ran down to the restaurant, which was started by his parents in 1975. He later bought the business which has been at its current location since the mid 1980s.

“Shocking” and “crazy” is how he described the destruction. “There have been a lot of blood, sweat and tears” put into the business, which has been a favorite of residents living in the southeastern Minnesota river town.

Messages of condolences flooded social media. Noreen said he hopes to rebuild and reopen.

On Thursday, the Red Wing Downtown Main Street program set up a fund to help support the owner, employees, and tenants.

Events unfolded around 10 p.m. when police responded to a call on 21st Street. Officers spotted a vehicle traveling north on Plum Street at a high rate of speed and gave chase. By the time officers turned around and regained sight of the vehicle, it was passing through the intersection of 4th and Plum streets. A block later, the vehicle crashed into Liberty’s Restaurant, according to a statement from the Red Wing Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and taken to the Goodhue County jail, police said.

A structural engineer was to arrive in Red Wing Thursday afternoon to assess the condition of the corner-facing building. The intersection of 3rd and Plum street will remain closed while authorities investigate, police said.

Officers remained on the scene Thursday morning.