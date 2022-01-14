An SUV struck and killed a 6-year-old girl on a dark highway near Lake Mille Lacs, authorities said Friday.

The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. Thursday on Hwy. 169 near Twilight Road near Onamia, the State Patrol said.

The patrol said emergency responders declared Unique Sincere Beaulieu, of Onamia, dead at the scene.

The driver, a 48-year-old woman from nearby Garrison, has yet to be identified.

"The child was on the highway in the path of the [southbound SUV] and was struck," a statement from the patrol read.

Authorities have yet to say whether anyone was with the child or how far she was from her home.