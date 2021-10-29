A team of veterinarians, zookeepers and surgeons operated on a 16-foot tall, 2,000-pound patient Friday at the Como Zoo.
Skeeter, a 13-year old giraffe, had a broken foot. The cause was likely an overgrown hoof, a common ailment among captive giraffes, according to the zoo.
For more than an hour, the team helped keep Skeeter breathing and stable while he was tranquilized — a difficult task since giraffes normally can't breathe when on their sides. They injected his foot with a stem cell treatment designed to help heal the fracture and watched with relief as he stood back up after the tranquilizer was reversed.
Greg Stanley • 612-673-4882
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Featured Columns
Minnesota book club to encourage solidarity with Asian American communities
During my recent conversation with Cathy Park Hong about her book, "Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning," she said something I continue to digest. In…
Business
Aluminum shortage disrupts Montana license plate production
Montana has become the latest state to stop making license plates because of disruption in the U.S. aluminum supply — another example of supply chain problems caused by the pandemic.
Local
Successful surgery for Skeeter the giraffe
The Como Zoo giraffe had a broken foot.
Local
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.