Rogers girls' basketball coach Karlee Anderson gives Star Tribune preps reporter David La Vaque an inside look at what goes into winning 18 consecutive games. Anderson's team has a 21-2 record and is ranked No. 10 in Class 4A.
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
