West Metro
Charges: Woman assaulted journalist with traffic cone during protest in downtown Minneapolis
A St. Anthony woman assaulted a journalist with a traffic cone and water bottle during protests in downtown Minneapolis last month, according to charges. Lauren…
Local
Woman killed in head-on crash in northeast Minnesota
A driver crossed the centerline and hit Melissa Kalinoski on Hwy. 2 near Brookston.
Minneapolis
Homeowner arrested after fatally shooting intruder in north Mpls.
A homeowner fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into his house in north Minneapolis Thursday night, the city's 60th homicide of the year.The victim…
Local
How the school choice movement is reshaping Minnesota's public schools
The exodus of 130,000 Minnesota students from their home school districts is reshaping many of the state's public schools. Who's leaving, and why?
West Metro
Police pursuit in north metro ends with 2 crashes, 3 arrested
A Crystal squad crashed while pursuing the suspects, but no one was seriously hurt.