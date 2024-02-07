A 16-year-old student at Minnetonka High School remains in intensive care after being stabbed by another student Tuesday near the end of the school day, according to family members and district officials.

The school said the injured student was hurt when a classmate attacked him with an "art tool."

Family members said the boy was stabbed in the back by the other student while he was bending over.

In an email to parents, school prinicpal Jeff Erickson said staff members "intervened immediately" after what he called the "interaction."

"We called an ambulance to have the injured student evaluated," the district said in a press release. "Our school resource officer is investigating the incident."

In the email, Erickson described the confrontationas an "isolated situation" that did not involve any other students.

"The safety and security of our students remains, as always, our top priority," Erickson said in the email.