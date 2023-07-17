The board of directors of Stratasys has unanimously agreed that the third acquisition offer from competitor 3D Systems is superior to its own proposal to acquire another company and has agreed to further discussions.

Stratasys, the 3-D printer manufacturer based in Eden Prairie and Rehovot, Israel, has received multiple deal offers since March: a tender offer from Nano Dimension, also based in Israel, seeking majority control of Stratasys shares. The cash and stock merger offer from Rock Hill, S.C.-based 3D Systems came after that.

Both are offers of more than $1 billion.

On May 25, Stratasys announced its own deal to acquire Massachusetts-based Desktop Metal and until now has said previous offers from 3D Systems and Nano were not better.

But some Stratasys stockholders have pushed for the company to negotiate with suitors, especially 3D.

Last week Nano Dimension and 3D Systems both raised their offers after the Stratasys board rejected initial and revised offers from each.

In 3D Systems' latest offer, it they will pay $7.50 per share in cash and raised the equity to newly issued shares of 3D Systems common stock per ordinary share of Stratasys. 3D Systems says the implied value of their new offer, including proposed cost synergies, is worth about $2 billion.

In addition, the company said it would cover the multimillion-dollar termination fee Stratasys would owe Desktop Metal if Stratasys were to walk away from that proposal.

The Stratasys board consulted with outside financial consultants and legal advisers to determine they would engage further with 3D Systems on a potential merger, according to a news release Monday.

While the Stratasys board has agreed to engage in talks with 3D Systems, it also offered its strongest rebuttal yet of the Nano Dimension partial tender offer in another press release issued Monday.

Stratasys again urged shareholders not to tender their shares for the revised Nano Dimension offer. In the release Stratasys said the Nano offer significantly undervalues Stratasys and that Nano CEO Yoav Stern "cannot be trusted" and "is not qualified to manage Stratasys."

Stratasys did note in its press release Monday that while they've agreed to further discussions with 3D Systems, a company that they've had multiple discussions in the past, there is no assurance they latest offer from them will result in a final transaction.

"We have taken every step to improve the value, certainty and transparency of our proposal and look forward to constructively engaging with the Stratasys board," said Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and chief executive of 3D Systems, in a press release announcing their revised offer last week.

One analyst who covers the 3D printing industry believes all the attention could bring more bidders to the table for Stratasys.

Greg Palm, an analyst with Craig-Hallum Capital Group, believes Stratasys wants to remain independent or a stand-alone subsidiary of a larger company.

"While the door is open for some level of engagement [with 3D Systems], we're not sure if this ends up being the final price or even final deal," Palm wrote in an investor note Monday morning.

"Investors should brace themselves for additional, unexpected news," Palm said.

All the attention in Stratasys has increased its share price, it rose more than 17% last week. Shares were trading at $20.94 a share on Monday morning, up another 2.8%.