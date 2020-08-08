Winds of up to 70 miles per hour brought down trees and knocked out power in parts of west-central Minnesota Saturday afternoon, with reports of damage from Canby and Madison to Granite Falls and Sacred Heart, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The most severe weather hit that region around 2 p.m., including a 70-mph wind gust measured at the Canby airport before the airport lost power. No tornadoes were reported.

Moderate showers were moving east toward the Twin Cities late Saturday afternoon, said forecaster Jim Taggart.

Metro area residents can expect periodic rain with isolated thunderstorms over the next several hours, then by a dry break before more showers. “We’re looking at a development in South Dakota that will move in eventually overnight,” Taggart said.

Winds in the Twin Cities are expected to gust up to only 30 mph, considered “nonsevere,” Taggart said.

“A lot of people are probably happy to get rain,” he said.

After a swampy Saturday, humidity levels are expected to drop during the first part of the week, Taggart added.

Reports of damage

@SharynJackson