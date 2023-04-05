DULUTH — Duluthians who hoped to top a nearly three-decade snowfall record as a badge of winter survival honor will have to keep waiting. The city fell short in the latest storm to hit the region Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, Duluth has been hit with 131.3 inches of snow this season, ranking it third in the record books. The number to beat is 135.4, captured during the winter of 1995-96.

"I don't know if we'll do it," said Joe Moore, a meteorologist with the Duluth National Weather Service. "It could be the last storm of the season, but I am not going to say that until we get to June."

The storm, which brought about 2 inches of snow in Duluth, was enough to close area schools Wednesday. Sleet, freezing rain, hail and snow pelted the region, with thunderstorms and heavy winds rolling through, too. The top wind gust clocked in at 70 mph at the Duluth International Airport, Moore said.

Lake Superior waves rolling into the Duluth-Superior Harbor reached higher than 10 feet, some cresting the seawall behind the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center. The city closed the road along the harbor there when the water froze. Pack ice pushing in to the shore eventually tamped down the waves' power.

The area could still see another inch of snow today, in a month that often gets plenty of snow. But warming weather in the next couple of weeks makes breaking the record more doubtful.

"But it only takes one storm," Moore said.

Duluthians can keep hope alive.