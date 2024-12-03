Bids for ruby slippers stolen from Grand Rapids museum surpass $1 million in online auction

There are four known sets of ruby slippers from the 1939 film starring Garland, who was born Frances Ethel Gumm and spent part of her childhood in Grand Rapids. They sat untouched among old costumes at MGM Studios for decades. According to Rhys Thomas, author of “The Ruby Slippers of Oz,” a Hollywood-minded Kent Warner was hired to sort through the old garments and set up an MGM Star Wardrobe Auction. There, among the 350,000 pieces of Old Hollywood history, he found three pairs of slippers. One went to the auction, another was sold to Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw. He kept the others. The fourth pair belonged to a woman in Tennessee who had won them in a contest.