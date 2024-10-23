The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: The latest in a string of meet-ups between two of rock music’s favorite banjo-laden bands, the Avett Brothers and homegrown heroes Trampled by Turtles are co-headlining Xcel Energy Center together and each playing full sets showcasing new 2024 releases (7 p.m., $50-$141); U.K. band the Heavy Heavy, led by partners Georgie Fuller and William Turner, had a hit off their debut EP with “Go Down River” and are now out channeling more Mamas & the Papas-style L.A. pop-rock harmonies from their new full-length album, “One of a Kind” (8 p.m. First Avenue, $30-$35); another all-star local tribute show that’s turned into a tradition, the “Senses Working Overtime” concert will feature XTC songs performed by John Munson, Faith Boblett, Aby Wolf and more (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$30); artful and vividly imaginary chamber-rock group Sister Spieces is celebrating the release of its fourth album, “Lena in the Bog” (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $15-$20); local chanteuse Diane Jarvi salutes Edith Piaf, with the help of accordion maven Dan Newton (6 p.m. Dunsmore Room at Crooners, $28-$38); Woodbury sibling quartet Nunnabove touts its new single, “Tiny Bookshelf,” with Illism and Goon Tribune (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $15-$20); the local 18-piece ACME Jazz Company explores the Count Basie songbook featuring vocalist Arne Fogel, pianist Rick Carlson and saxophonist/arranger Bob Parsons (7:30 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, $25-$35).