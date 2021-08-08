Steve Earle fans are accustomed to waiting until the end of his concerts to hear their favorites. But the die-hard troubadour opened up his concert Saturday night at Canterbury Park with a 10-song string of beloved hits, including "Guitar Town" and "Someday."

"Now you can go home before your ankle bracelet blows up," Earle said after a blistering version of "Copperhead Road." "Those are songs to get me girls. Vaccinated girls."

Then the veteran rocker segued into the heart of his two-hour performance: A showcase of songs from his two most recent albums.

First off were four numbers from "Ghosts of West Virginia," which is composed of material he wrote for "Coal Country," a play about the Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster that took 29 lives. That mini-set closed with "If I Could See Your Face Again," featuring band member Eleanor Whitmore on lead vocals. The handoff was a reminder that Earle's most poignant ballads were tailor-made for female voices.

He then dug deep for three songs from "J.T." That album comprises of songs written by son Justin Townes Earle (J.T.) who died of an accidental drug overdose last August.

"This is a record I could never imagine making in a million years," he said before launching into three covers that celebrated his oldest child's songwriting talent.

"I'll see you when I get there, my boy," he said, punctuating the tribute with a performance of his own signature tear-jerker, "Goodbye."

Earle's focus on honoring the dearly departed will continue for the near future. At the end of the show, he revealed he is currently working on a musical version of Horton Foote's "Tender Mercies" and an album of Jerry Jeff Walker songs.

He dedicated the concert's final number, The Band's "Rag Mama Rag," to the late Levon Helm.

