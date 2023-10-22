A semitrailer truck lost its tires Saturday evening in a fatal crash on Interstate 94 in Wright County, the State Patrol said.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes at Hwy. 241 in St. Michael.
The westbound Freightliner semi lost two tires that collided with an eastbound Nissan Rogue SUV.
Further information wasn't available Saturday night as authorities continue to investigate. Responding agencies included the St. Michael Fire Department, Wright County Sheriff's Office as well as Allina and North Ambulances.
Staff writers Nick Williams and Vince Tuss contributed to this report.
