The Minnesota Supreme Court will issue a ruling after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the petition seeking to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause.

Five justices heard oral arguments on the case last Thursday.

During arguments at the Judicial Center in St. Paul, Chief Justice Natalie Hudson began with a seemingly skeptical question. "'Should we' is the question that concerns me most," the chief said. She raised the prospect of chaos if 50 state courts decide differently on Trump's eligibility. "So, should we do it?" she asked.

A bipartisan group filed a petition in early September seeking to bar Trump from the Minnesota ballot based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The so-called insurrection clause prohibits former officers from holding office again if they've "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" or "given aid or comfort" to those who did.

The petitioners are led by the nonprofit Free Speech for People, former Secretary of State Joan Growe and former Supreme Court Justice Paul H. Anderson. Their attorney, Ronald Fein, argued that Trump is disqualified from holding future office because of his actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021.

The highly unusual request for disqualification was the focus of a daylong seminar at the University of Minnesota Law School last week featuring constitutional law and political experts from across the country. Many seemed skeptical that the court would keep Trump off the ballot. The experts also expected the case — or a similar one pending in Colorado — to make it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In her remarks last week, Hudson noted that previous cases on ballot disqualification provided mixed guidance and she asked, "Doesn't that suggest we use caution and some judicial restraint and maintain the status quo?"

Fein said there is "ample authority" to disqualify Trump and that the constitutional directive to the court is that it shall disqualify Trump.

The state GOP argued that blocking Trump violates its First Amendment right of association, because doing so would restrict who party members can associate with as their presidential candidate.

When arguments wrapped, Hudson said the court will rule in "due course." The court can and does often take months to rule, but the swift decision reflects the importance of time on this issue.

Arguing briefly for Simon, Assistant Attorney General Nathan Hartshorn took no position on Trump's eligibility, but asked the court to rule no later than Jan. 5 so county election officials would have time to prepare for the presidential primary. Absentee voting for the primary begins Jan. 19.

Joining Hudson on the bench in a full courtroom last week were Justices G. Barry Anderson, Anne McKeig, Gordon Moore and Paul Thissen.

Justices Margaret Chutich and Karl Procaccini recused themselves for unstated reasons but presumably because Charles Nauen, a lawyer for the petitioners, is tied to the justices' election campaigns.

Moore asked Nicholas Nelson, the attorney for Trump and his campaign, what the petitioners would have to prove to show that Trump had engaged in an insurrection or rebellion.

Nelson said the events of Jan. 6, 2021, didn't qualify. He argued that some serious crime and violence took place but nothing on the scale or scope of an insurrection.

Moore asked whether the bipartisan House impeachment of Trump should bear on the court's ruling. Nelson said if it does, then the Senate's acquittal should also be factored.

McKeig asked whether the questions of definition and Trump's participation weighed in favor of the petitioners' request for an evidentiary hearing to determine the answers.

Hudson said, "Insurrection kind of might be in the eye of the beholder and it depends who's doing the beholding."

But Fein, for the petitioners, said insurrection is as "open to judicial enforcement as any other terms in the Constitution."

Section 3 rose to prominence in part because of an upcoming article to be published in the University of Pennsylvania Law Review that was co-written by two Federalist Society members, including Michael Stokes Paulsen at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

The 126-page article, available online, said the Civil War-era provision in the Constitution bars Trump from holding office again.