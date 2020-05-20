Minnesota has purchased the Bix Produce Co.’s former cold storage facility in St. Paul to use as a temporary morgue, bracing for a peak in COVID-19 deaths in coming weeks.

In a deal that closed Monday, the state paid $5.5 million for the grocery distribution warehouse and land; operating costs and improvements to ready the building for its new purpose will bring the total to $6.9 million. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to pick up about three-quarters of the cost.

The Department of Administration’s request for the funds explained that a facility is needed “that can accommodate a surge in demand for the timely, dignified, and temporary storage of human remains.”

According to the request, emergency managers surveyed hospitals, medical examiners and funeral homes and determined that half the available storage capacity was already used. The 71,000-square-foot Bix Produce warehouse would add capacity for up to 5,100 bodies, according to the request.

A slowdown in funerals, partly because of social distancing requirements, “does cause a capacity issue,” said Department of Administration Assistant Commissioner Curtis Yoakum.

Gov. Tim Walz’s extended stay-at-home order includes guidance restricting funerals and graveside services to 10 people or less. People who are at high-risk are “strongly encouraged” to attend remotely.

Emergency managers had been searching for the appropriate place with the proper refrigeration systems to house the bodies of COVID-19 victims, and could not find a building anyone would lease for the purpose, Yoakum said.

Current models show the COVID-19 pandemic peaking in Minnesota now or in late June. At that point there could be up to a 1,000 deaths per week, with half the deathss coming in a four to five week period.

Bix, headquartered in Little Canada, trucks bulk and pre-cut vegetables and fruit, and other groceries to restaurants, hotels and schools in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.

Bix chief executive Alejandro Montoya said the St. Paul warehouse had been on the market for more than 15 months. Bix vacated it last summer and it has been unused since. The warehouse is at 1415 L’Orient St. in St. Paul, on five acres in the Arlington Business Park.