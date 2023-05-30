Prized basketball recruit tries life as a referee. His takeaway: 'It was kind of crazy'
Daniel Freitag is experiencing a different side of basketball as an official. He thought it would expand his basketball knowledge. But it has also exposed him to an ugly side of how fans can mistreat referees.
Reusse: Easy to cheer for 'Rollergirl' — fast, fun and she can handle 'nasty'
Taylor of the lovable Goldman family made history on the track and will be back out there soon. Elko Speedway's opening night is Saturday.
Think watching sports on TV is complicated? Wait for what's next
"Turning on the game" used to be one of the easiest chores a sports fan could do. Soon you'll wish you had an engineering degree. Change is coming even faster now — potentially big, and potentially as soon as Wednesday.
His wife died young. His response? Run and reset
A Lake Elmo man set out to visit all 66 state parks to run their trails. Many of the spirit-restoring trips have been with his four kids, all of them looking for healing.
Scoggins: Like it or not, next U president will oversee big changes in sports
Big Ten presidents are certain to face big-ticket decisions that will shape how college sports look and operate. The next University of Minnesota president will jump into that fire.
