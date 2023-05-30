Bloomington Jefferson two-sport star Daniel Freitag posed for a picture with Team Tyus seventh grader Ben Koch. Freitag worked as an official at an AA
Photo courtesy Koch Family
Bloomington Jefferson two-sport star Daniel Freitag posed for a picture with Team Tyus seventh grader Ben Koch. Freitag worked as an official at an AAU youth basketball tournament this month.

Prized basketball recruit tries life as a referee. His takeaway: 'It was kind of crazy'

46 minutes ago
Daniel Freitag is experiencing a different side of basketball as an official. He thought it would expand his basketball knowledge. But it has also exposed him to an ugly side of how fans can mistreat referees.
Taylor Goldman and her No. 8 Thunder Car.

Reusse: Easy to cheer for 'Rollergirl' — fast, fun and she can handle 'nasty'

May 26
Taylor of the lovable Goldman family made history on the track and will be back out there soon. Elko Speedway's opening night is Saturday.
Think watching sports on TV is complicated? Wait for what's next
Think watching sports on TV is complicated? Wait for what's next

May 28
"Turning on the game" used to be one of the easiest chores a sports fan could do. Soon you'll wish you had an engineering degree. Change is coming even faster now — potentially big, and potentially as soon as Wednesday.
Aaron Hill, second from left, and his children in a familiar spot: their camper. From left, Evangelyn, Ariana, Elias and Alexander.

His wife died young. His response? Run and reset

May 28
A Lake Elmo man set out to visit all 66 state parks to run their trails. Many of the spirit-restoring trips have been with his four kids, all of them looking for healing.
This is not the most important place on the University of Minnesota campus — but good luck convincing thousands of Gophers fans of that.

Scoggins: Like it or not, next U president will oversee big changes in sports

May 27
Big Ten presidents are certain to face big-ticket decisions that will shape how college sports look and operate. The next University of Minnesota president will jump into that fire.