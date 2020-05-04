It's Mailbag Monday and we want your questions on Minnesota's pro sports team. Our writers who cover those beats will answer them later this week on startribune.com and in the print edition.
Ask us anything, and we'll answer the best of them.
Here's where to send them:
Twins | Vikings | Timberwolves | Wild | Lynx | Loons
In addition, if you have questions for our other writers, you can send them here for future mailbags.
Gophers sports: Football | Men's basketball | Women's basketball | Hockey | Spring sports.
Others: High school sports | Olympics | Golf | Horse racing | Outdoors
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Former Vikings defensive lineman Lurtsema says he owes career to Shula
"He basically set up my whole career," Lurtsema said. "I can't say enough good things about him."
Vikings
Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90
Measuring Don Shula by wins and losses, no NFL coach had a better year. Or career.
Sports
NFL career coaching wins
Coaching winsCoach, Teams W L T Pct.Don Shula, Balt-Miami 347 173 6 .666George Halas, Chicago 324 51 31 .682x-Bill Belichick, Cle-NE 304 139 0 .686Tom…
Gophers
NCAA accuses Louisville basketball of recruiting violations
The NCAA has accused the Louisville men's basketball program of committing a Level I violation with an improper recruiting offer and extra benefits and several Level II violations, including an accusation that former Cardinals coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance.
Loons
U.S women's soccer players lose equal-pay appeal, but keep fighting
U.S. women's team will need new plan in its pay pursuit