Laura Dunham, an entrepreneur-turned-professor, has been named dean of the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas, the second-largest business college in Minnesota.

Dunham for the last five years has been associate dean in charge of the Opus Schulze School of Entrepreneurship within the business college. She succeeds Stefanie Lenway, who led the Opus College of Business since 2014.

"The Opus College needs an entrepreneurial leader, who will continue to build a culture of innovation in all corners of the college," Lenway said in a statement. "Laura is this entrepreneurial leader with deep experience creating programs in the Schulze School that have received national recognition."

With Dunham at the helm, the Schulze School grew nearly three times in size as measured by number of majoring students and overall credit hours taught. Entrepreneurship is now the fifth-largest major at the University of St. Thomas.

In that time, the Schulze School went from unranked to No. 23 on the Princeton Review's list of undergraduate entrepreneurship programs.

"I think we can easily be a top 10 Catholic business school," she said at a recent campus event.

Dunham joined St. Thomas 19 years ago after co-founding a studio theater as a young adult. She helped create interdisciplinary experiences at the St. Paul-based university, including a workshop for first-year students that matches, for instance, engineering students with finance majors on projects.

Dunham worked with some of the university's top benefactors, including Best Buy founder Dick Schulze and Liquid Investments CEO Ron Fowler, to create four business competitions that reward students with scholarships and seed capital.

More recently, she helped the Schulze School develop relationships with Black Chamber of Minnesota, the Latino Economic Development Center and others to create more opportunities for prospective students and business leaders of color in Minnesota. As a result, Opus College began to attract a more diverse pool of candidates to scholarship programs and increase faculty diversity.

"There's no way we're going to solve our community and our world's problems without businesses getting involved and starting to measure social good as seriously as they measure economic good that they create," Dunham said in a statement.

Lenway will remain at the Opus College, becoming a faculty fellow in its Business in a Digital World Initiative.