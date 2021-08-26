The University of St. Thomas announced Thursday that its football opener against St. Francis (Ill.), which was scheduled for Sept. 4, has been cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols.

The COVID issue is on St. Francis' end, as St. Thomas said it is looking to reschedule another game for Sept. 4.

The Tommies, who are making the jump from Division III to Division I, are "searching for a replacement opponent to play at O'Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 4, or on a date later in the season," the St. Thomas news release said.

"Our players and coaches have a 100-percent vaccination rate as a team," St. Thomas athletic director Phil Esten said in the news release. "They continue to do everything they can to prepare and put themselves in a position to have a successful fall season. Coach Glenn Caruso continues stressing the importance of remaining physically and mentally ready to compete."