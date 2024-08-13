St. Thomas football gains strength by tapping the family that produced Faith, Hope and Love

Faith. Hope. Love. Their parents, Emmanuel and Olu, are devout Christians and relied on the Bible when it was time to name their children. They also were willing to do anything to ensure a fine quality of life for them, immigrating to St. Paul from Nigeria in 2006, when Hope was a toddler. He eventually picked up football and became a star for the Simley Spartans before buying into St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso’s promotion plan.