The St. Paul Saints gave manager Toby Gardenhire the perfect birthday present on Saturday night at CHS Field. They attempted to match Gardenhire's age, 39, but instead had to settle for setting the season high in runs for Class AAA East with a 21-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers in front of 7,131.

The Saints pounded out a season tying high 18 hits and all nine starters collected a hit. The Saints scored in five of the first six innings. Five different players had a multi-hit night with Gilberto Celestino leading the way with four, and BJ Boyd and Tomas Telis with three apiece. Jimmy Kerrigan and Drew Stankiewicz each had two while Kerrigan led the way with four RBI. The Saints smashed four home runs on the evening: JT Riddle, Kerrigan and Sherman Johnson all hit homers in a seven-run second inning. Mark Contreras hit a fourth homer for the Saints.

Derek Law earned the win with 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out three.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.