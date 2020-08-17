Toni Newborn, who leads diversity and inclusion efforts for St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter's administration, will take over the city's Office of Human Resources starting Aug. 24.

According to a news release from the city Monday, Newborn will continue working as chief equity officer, a role she's held since Carter took office in 2018. She will replace Human Resources Director Andrea Turner, who is leaving to become vice president of human resources and inclusion at the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

"It has been an honor to serve in Mayor Carter's administration alongside the incredible workforce we have in the city of St. Paul," Turner said in a statement. "Chief Equity Officer Toni Newborn's career reflects a longstanding commitment to making sure the values we hold dear in our community are reflected in our workforce."

Newborn, who is also an adjunct professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, is one of three chief officers in Carter's office.

Newborn previously served as interim human rights director.

EMMA NELSON