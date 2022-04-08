A teenager accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl in St. Paul nearly six years ago has been arrested in Illinois, authorities said Friday.

The suspect, who is now 19, was arrested Monday in the St. Louis suburb of Cohokia Heights, Ill. Agencies involved included the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI.

St. Paul police said the suspect confessed to their investigators. He now awaits extradition back to Minnesota, police said. Because of his age at the time of the offense, police explained, his name is not being released.

According to police:

About 8:10 a.m. on May 2, 2016, officers were called to the area of Cook Avenue and Park Street after a bus driver reported finding the girl crying and bleeding from her face. She was taken to a hospital, and an examination found that she had been sexually assaulted.

In the years that followed, teams of investigators from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies worked to identify the suspect.

On Dec. 1, 2021, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed it had a match for the suspect with DNA collected in 2016. From that piece of evidence, investigators located the suspect.

"This case is an example of why we never give up or stop working on behalf of victims," St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said in a statement accompanying the announcement of the arrest. "Hopefully, justice can be served, and this can be another step towards healing for the little girl and her family."