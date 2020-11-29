St. Paul police shot a man four times near the corner of Rice Street N. and Magnolia Avenue W. on Saturday night after responding to a domestic assault report in the area.

Police did not immediately release details of events leading up to the shooting, but a department spokesman said officers shot the man around 9:15 p.m. and he’d been transferred to Regions Hospital for treatment.

The unidentified man suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg and one to the abdomen, along with a dog bite, according to emergency scanner audio. The shooting took place near the Bradshaw Funeral Home.

In police scanner audio before the incident, officers say they received a report of a man who had attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife. The man was naked and roaming with a steak knife, according to the scanner audio.

Officers later describe the man jumping in a dumpster in an alley near the funeral home. One officer instructs the others not to chase the man if he runs. An officer then reports the man is running, and then says “shots fired.” Police then call for paramedics and one officer says they’d put two tourniquets on the man in an attempt to stop his bleeding.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police had cordoned off the funeral home with yellow tape.

Staff writers Liz Sawyer and Paul Walsh contributed to this report.