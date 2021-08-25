St. Paul officials want to replace the damaged and vacant Midway Shopping Center with an ambitious $500 million mixed-use development of office towers, hotels, housing and parking structures surrounding Allianz Field. And on Wednesday, they set up a public financing plan they hope does just that.

With a 6-1 vote, the City Council approved a new Midway tax increment financing (TIF) district that would make up to $209 million available for infrastructure and affordable housing. Under that plan, the city would subsidize the project by paying for site improvements using increased property taxes generated by rising values — financing that Council Member Dai Thao said is needed to spur development in what has so far been a dormant area around the stadium.

"We are at a time where it's critical for us to utilize all the tools we have as the City of St. Paul," Thao said. "We want to draw developers in."

But Council Member Jane Prince criticized the plan, saying not enough had been done ahead of time to explore plan specifics.

"I don't feel that this was brought forward in a transparent manner," said Prince, who cast the dissenting vote.

Tom Goldstein, a Midway resident and one-time mayoral candidate, echoed Prince's concerns and said the city turns to this type of financing too often. St. Paul is providing more than $100 million in similar subsidies to the developers of Highland Bridge at the former Ford site. For the life of the district, the increased taxes don't go to city, county or school services.

"This is how St. Paul is — we let developers come in and dictate the terms," Goldstein said. "The City Council is laying the groundwork for another giveaway."

Council Member Mitra Jalali said the plan doesn't commit the city to providing a specific amount of money, but instead gives it the flexibility to fully develop the site when developers come forward.

Fully developed, city officials say the 30-acre site could provide 1 million square feet of office space, more than 420,000 square feet of retail, 400 hotel rooms, more than 4,500 structured parking stalls and 620 units of housing, according to the financing proposal. About 200 of those would be affordable for people with lower incomes.

A developer has not been named and a development agreement would have to be in place before any funds were made available, the proposal states.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022 and completed at the end of 2031, at which point the site will have an anticipated market value of more than $514 million, according to the proposal.

Way back in the summer of 2015, when St. Paul was still wooing Minnesota United officials to build their soccer stadium in the Midway, a 30-plus-acre "superblock" was touted for its development potential. In 2016, the council approved a site plan for the stadium and a master development plan for the area surrounding it. Plans at the time included parkland, parking spaces, rain gardens, bicycle and pedestrian access and a transit plaza to accommodate shuttles that would transport people to games.

Then, there was talk of office towers, residential buildings and retail. There was even a movie theater.

Prince said much more needs to be done to study whether the St. Paul market even wants or needs all that office and retail space. Goldstein agreed.

"It's laughable to me that they basically took a proposal off the shelf from 2016 and it's being introduced now. One million square feet of office space?" he said. "And with the huge changes in retail? None of this adds up to a rational plan."

But Thao, who pointed out that Minnesota United paid about $200 million on the stadium and other improvements, said using public financing and gives the council another way to subsidize affordable housing throughout the city.

"Some people are never in favor of TIF. But we should use all of our tools," he said. "In my experience, it all works best when a private developer and the city work together."

James Walsh • 612-673-7428