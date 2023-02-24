In James Owens' last year as CEO of H.B. Fuller, he realized his largest pay package at $10.3 million. He retired Dec. 3 after 12 years in charge of the adhesives, sealants and specialty chemical company.

James Owens

President and CEO

H.B. Fuller

Total compensation: $10,346,368

$10,346,368 Salary: $1,313,706

$1,313,706 Non-equity incentive pay: $1,745,854

$1,745,854 Other compensation: $1,414,399

$1,414,399 Exercised stock options: $3,714,444

$3,714,444 Value realized on vesting shares: $2,157,965

$2,157,965 New stock options: 121,535

121,535 Median employee pay: $63,331

$63,331 CEO pay ratio: 152 to 1

152 to 1 Total fiscal 2022 shareholder return: 9.9%

Notes: Owens retired as president and CEO and from the board of directors of the St. Paul-based company on Dec. 3 and was succeeded by Celeste Mastin.

Owens was named to the top spot in November 2010 and over his tenure H.B. Fuller's stock had a total return of 348%. Revenue nearly doubled to $3.7 billion while being consistently profitable, growing from a net income of $71 million in fiscal 2010 to $180.3 million in fiscal 2022.

Owens' compensation in fiscal 2022 included the value realized from previously issued equity awards that he either exercised or vested during the year, including $3.7 million worth of stock options and $2.2 million worth of restricted stock that vested due to return on invested capital, revenue, earnings and service time goals.

His other compensation in 2022 included allowances for corporate travel. In 2021, due to CEO succession planning and COVID travel restrictions, the board approved the use of a leased private aircraft for Owens' business travel between his New Jersey office and H.B. Fuller headquarters in St. Paul, as well as additional business travel worth $835,649. He reimbursed the company for personal travel on the aircraft.

Mastin, Fuller's president and chief operating officer, succeeded Owens as president and CEO. Her compensation included included $400,774 in moving expenses and a $1.7 million signing bonus when she was recruited to be the COO.