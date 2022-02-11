ST. CLOUD — Transportation workers at the Sysco wholesale food distributor here were back to work Friday morning after a one-day strike.

Members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 120, which represents drivers at the Sysco in St. Cloud, picketed outside the Hwy. 10 business Wednesday evening and all day Thursday, citing unfair labor practices and substandard wages and benefits.

"We sent a strong message that we will stand up for ourselves and hold management accountable," said Lucas Boyd, a seven-year employee of the company, in a statement. "We hope they change their ways. If not, we will continue using every tool at our disposal to ensure that they are held accountable for treating us like we are second rate."

The food service distributor is a major provider to regional schools, restaurants and health care facilities. Sysco acquired St. Cloud-based Appert's Foodservice a decade ago. Drivers at the site, now called Sysco Western Minnesota, voted to unionize last summer.

A company spokesperson on Thursday said the union's allegations of unfair labor practices are without merit and that the bargaining team has shared all required information about the offer.

"Sysco Western Minnesota cares about its drivers and has provided a market competitive offer that includes meaningful wage increases, a robust benefits package and a ratification bonus of $3,500 per driver," said Shannon Mutschler, senior director of external communications, in an e-mail to the Star Tribune. "We seek to communicate transparently with the drivers so that they are able to make an informed decision and avoid further financial disruption to their families."

Jeff Schreiner, a 20-year employee of the St. Cloud site, said Thursday the union had voted down three proposed contracts because the wages and benefits are "miles away" from contracts with Sysco drivers based in Mounds View.

"We don't feel like we're second-rate drivers, and we don't deserve a second-rate contract," he said.