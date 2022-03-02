A Stearns County judge on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old St. Cloud man to 7½ years in prison for raping two women in 2020.

Joseph S. Vogel was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in October 2020 after two women reported Vogel raping them while the women were dating him. The assaults happened in August and October of 2020.

Vogel was found incompetent to stand trial in October 2020 but was ruled competent to proceed in August. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in September but amended his plea on Feb. 1 as part of a plea deal that dismissed felony counts of animal cruelty and threats of violence and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

According to court documents, Vogel admitted to slashing a dog's throat with a butcher knife because it killed two cats, after which he allegedly threatened one of the women he was dating by pinning the woman against a wall and pretending to slit her throat.

As part of his plea deal, Judge Laura Moehrle sentenced Vogel to 90 months in prison with credit for 436 days served.

Vogel must also register as a predatory offender and is subject to a mandatory extended supervision for 10 years.