A 16-year-old St. Cloud resident died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash that also injured four other young adults, according to a release from St. Cloud Police Cmdr. Brett Mushatt.

A vehicle traveling south and a vehicle traveling north on Stearns County Road 74 collided at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Mushatt, the 16-year-old was a passenger in the vehicle traveling south; they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle traveling south — a 17-year-old from St. Cloud — was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old driver in the vehicle traveling north, along with a 19-year-old and 20-year-old passenger, all from St. Cloud, were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the accident reconstruction.