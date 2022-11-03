Goals on penalty kicks made the difference Wednesday in St. Anthony's upset victory over Providence Academy in the semifinals of the Class 1A girls' soccer state tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Three goals on penalty kicks lifted the fourth-seeded Huskies to a 4-3 victory over top-seeded Providence Academy.

Two of the penalty kick goals came from junior Meghan Przybilla, who found the setting familiar.

"I've been taking them for my team since U10, so it's kind of routine for me," she said. "I just breathe, go up and kick the ball."

Eileen Cardona put the Huskies (13-3-1) ahead for good with a penalty kick goal with just more than a minute left in the first half.

Maddyn Greenway, a freshman and Providence Academy's leading goal scorer, erased an early deficit with a pair of goals for the Lions (17-4-0). She scored on a free kick from just outside the box and on a penalty kick 42 seconds later to tie the game 2-2. She had two opportunities to tie the game in the second half but missed the net on a free kick from just outside the box and hit the post on a penalty kick.

Greenway left the game with an apparent leg injury with 22:11 left and did not return.

Natalia Garcia Santiago got the scoring started for the Huskies 8:01 into the game off a corner kick.

Providence's final goal was scored by Elizabeth Hughes with 1:45 left in the game.