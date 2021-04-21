Michael Rand takes note of the continued intersection of sports and social justice with reactions all around the world of sports — particularly in Minnesota — to Tuesday's guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. The key word mentioned by LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns and others: accountability, which carries particular weight with athletes. You'll hear Towns and the Wolves' Josh Okogie express that in their own words following Tuesday's win in Sacramento.

Rand is also joined by Tru Pettigrew, the Timberwolves vice president of player programs, diversity and inclusion for a discussion of the heaviness of the moment — and what players have been able to do in an attempt to foster positive change.

Near the end of the show, Rand breaks down the Wolves' win on the court and a pair of shutout losses for the slumping Twins.

