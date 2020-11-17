A speeding SUV driver in Eden Prairie swerved to avoid a head-on collision, crashed and died, authorities said Tuesday.

Roderick L. Hamilton, 52, of Minneapolis, died in the crash late Thursday morning near Valley View Road and Golden Triangle Drive, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hamilton was speeding northbound on Golden Triangle Drive and passing in a no-pass zone, when he swerved to evade oncoming traffic before losing control of his SUV, police said. The vehicle hit a light pole and a tree. By the time emergency medical personnel arrived, Hamilton was dead.

Police said in a statement they do not know “why the vehicle was being driven in such a manner.”