The top-seeded Gophers men's hockey team led 2-0 midway through the national championship game Saturday against Quinnipiac and was poised to capture its first title in 20 years. But then everything changed, as host Michael Rand and Star Tribune Gophers writer Randy Johnson talk about.

Minnesota couldn't sustain offense and tried to hang on for dear life. A late goal tied it and a very fast overtime winner — just 10 seconds in — sealed the Gophers' fate in a 3-2 overtime loss that will sting for a long time.

You'll also hear postgame audio from a deflated head coach Bob Motzko.

