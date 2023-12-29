Q: Rather than get a soundbar, I would like to stream music and play TV audio through two stereo speakers, placed on either side of a wall-mounted 75-inch television. I would prefer to use bookshelf speakers on stands, possibly adding a subwoofer later. I can spend up to about $3,000. What would you recommend?

A: Two speakers with an amplifier or receiver add up to a very good way to enjoy television sound, and especially to enjoy music. You won't get the surround effects of a multichannel soundbar system, but you will get notably superior sound quality if you choose the right components. Any system that reproduces music exceptionally well also will sound fantastic for movies, so the system I am recommending will focus on music reproduction while providing an ideal interface for your television.

The new 5000 series speakers from British manufacturer Q Acoustics (qacoustics.com) are an ideal choice for your system. I heard these speakers at the AXPONA (Audio Expo North America) audio show in April and was tremendously impressed, and my positive impressions were confirmed after hearing the 5020 stand-mount speakers in my home last summer.

The 5000 series speakers were some of the most memorable products I encountered at AXPONA, both for the innovative technology and enchanting sound. The 5000 series speakers incorporate drivers with Q Acoustics' trademarked Continuous Curved Cone design, which reproduces sound as accurately as possible while integrating perfectly with the tweeters.

The 5020 speakers sound precise without being cold or clinical, while possessing the natural, agreeable sound associated with British hi-fi gear. The Q Acoustics 5020 speakers sell for $899 a pair. If you can spend a bit more and change your mind about having a floor-standing speaker, the $1,499 a pair 5040 speakers might be an even better choice, given the stronger bass.

A perfect hub for your system is the Technics SU-GX70 Network Audio Amplifier (technics.com). It has an HDMI-ARC connection that takes television audio and sends it to the amplifier in full quality. The built-in network player provides access to internet radio and streaming services with easy control and uncompromising performance.

The advanced digital amplifier keeps the signal fully digital until it gets to the speaker outputs, the theoretical ultimate for a digital amplifier. In 2003 I tested the Panasonic SA-XR45 receiver, which employed a very early version of this technology. (Panasonic is the parent company of Technics.) I found the performance beyond reproach with crystal-clear transparency and enough power to drive 4-ohm Polk LSi9 speakers. I recommended it wholeheartedly, and readers loved it as much as I did. The SU-GX70 uses an even more advanced version of this amplifier technology.

Last but not least, the Technics Space Tune feature analyzes your room via test tones and optimizes the speaker's response to match. At $1,999, the SU-GX70 is not inexpensive, but it is a good value for such a versatile, beautifully made and high-performing luxury product.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.