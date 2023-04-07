Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Q: I am buying a new 65-inch TV and need a soundbar. I currently have an older ZVOX on my 43-inch Samsung and have been more than pleased with the sound quality. I am thinking of something with wireless surround speakers. What do you recommend?

A: ZVOX does not offer wireless surround speakers, so you must look elsewhere. All of the Samsung soundbars with wireless surround speakers (samsung.com) are outstanding, and what I use in my living room. They range from $899.99 for the HW-Q910B to $1,899.99 for the HW-Q990C. The latter offers some of the best sound you can get short of a component system.

The $899 Polk MagniFi Max SR (polkaudio.com) is another great option. For those looking for a value but without surround speakers, sometimes Polk Audio will have refurbished versions of their MagniFi Mini available for $149.99. It has a very small footprint and a very big sound, provided by its innovative sound dispersion technology and a wireless subwoofer.

An unfortunate demise

Digital Photography Review (dpreview.com) is closing this weekend. As of Monday, the site will be locked and no new content will be added. More ominously, the site states "The site will be available in read-only mode for a limited period afterwards." That is a businesslike way of saying that the site and all its content soon will disappear for good.

Amazon purchased the site in 2007 and now that they have decided that it does not fit in their business plans, they are going to erase it. This is sad given the cost of keeping the site available in static form is infinitesimal to a company of Amazon's size.

It would be wonderful if a white knight came in and saved DPReview, but that is looking less and less likely. Online commentators are calling the upcoming site deletion "cultural vandalism" akin to "book burning." I am with them.

The significance of dpreview.com to the industry and photographers everywhere cannot be overstated. There are in-depth camera reviews going back to 1998 along with a comparator that allows you to compare test scene images from almost every camera they have tested. There also are forums with sample images and discussions containing thousands of pages of content. In my opinion, it is the most important and comprehensive photographic resource that has ever existed.

If there is a takeaway from all of this, it is how advances in technology make it a lot easier for beloved resources to disappear. In the past, when we relied on books, magazines and packaged media for reading and entertainment, we retained access to the physical products even if they went out of production.

While I certainly enjoy the advantages of streaming, I also advise readers that if there are movies, TV shows and music that are near and dear to your heart, get yourself a hard copy. It might not be there for you tomorrow.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.