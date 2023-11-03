Over the past few years I have shared my love of video projection and the big-screen experience for movies, sports, video games and even general TV watching. The projectors I have discussed have typically cost $400 and up, and I recently mentioned an adequate small projector that sells for around $100.

After the budget projector column ran, I received emails from readers asking for a projector that offers more features, more brightness and streaming capability but without the $400 price tag. The challenge was finding something priced between $100 and $400 that offered a compelling value proposition.

I recently discovered such a projector, and the offer is available to Amazon Prime customers. The Cibest Android TV 10 Native 1080P projector is an Android smart projector with Wi-Fi. As the name states, it is a 1080P projector, but it can accept a 4K HDMI input for enhanced picture quality, and the permanent light source is quite bright, as well.

The Android TV functionality is provided by a small dongle that goes in a compartment on the side of the projector. The responsiveness of the remote was excellent, with no lag or bugs evident during operation. It even has autofocus, a feature that is unexpected at this price point.

The picture is smooth and sharp, with excellent color and no visible grain. Everything looks good right out of the box without fussing over picture settings; in fact, the manual picture settings are very limited. This will be welcome news for those who like simplicity in their home entertainment devices.

My usual screen recommendations apply, namely the $109.99 HYZ 100-inch retractable screen and the $158.99 JWSIT 120-inch indoor-outdoor screen. Of course, you can use a white wall as well, though it won't show you the true capability of the projector.

The Cibest projector has a 4.6/5 rating on Amazon with over 660 reviews, making me even more confident in the recommendation. Normally priced at $399.99, at the time of this writing the silver-and-white version of the projector was $269.99 for Amazon Prime customers, reduced to $199.99 after a $70 checkbox coupon. These prices tend to fluctuate, but I think anytime the Cibest is available for under $250, it is a standout bargain.

Implant warning

Q. Is it safe to use a RF skin tightening device when you have a pacemaker/defibrillator?

A. The user manuals warn to not use RF skin tightening products around metal implants and devices. This means using it on your body would most definitely be out. As for facial applications, one's face might seem like it is far enough away from a chest implant to be safe, but I would never take that risk. If you are still interested in RF skin tightening (for the face) I suggest visiting your dermatologist to discuss professional treatment. You can discuss your medical implants with the doctor to see if they can accommodate you safely.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.