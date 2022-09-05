Sophia Romine had two goals and an assist to lead the Gophers soccer team to a 3-1 victory over North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D.
Alana Dressley opened the scoring for the Gophers (2-3-1) in the first half, and Romine tacked on her two tallies in the second half.
The Gophers had nine shots on goal to three for the Fighting Hawks (2-3-1).
