Tom Kelly Jr., the son of former Twins manager Tom Kelly, died Saturday in Scottsdale, Ariz., at age 42 while on a golf excursion with friends from St. Paul.

The friends checked on Kelly after he missed a tee time and found him unresponsive in a hotel room.

Kelly had been living in Tampa, Fla., and working in the bank business. Nate Mauer, a close friend and teammate at Hill-Murray High School, said: "I missed this golf trip, but we had another scheduled for March. Tom was doing well. He has dozens of Minnesota friends and we're in shock."