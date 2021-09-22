Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Star Tribune high school writers Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque look back on the first three weekends of the football season and talk about what they've learned . . . and the things they've yet to figure out.

