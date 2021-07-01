Sun Country Airlines flights were temporarily grounded early this morning when a key software program stopped working.

Sun Country uses the software to manage its crews, specifically to verify its pilots and flight attendants are legally cleared to fly. The software, from Dubai-based AIMS International, is used by airlines worldwide though few in the U.S.

Twitter users complained Thursday morning of large crowds congregated in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's Terminal 2, where Sun Country operates.

An airport spokesman didn't know if any other airlines at MSP use the same software.

Twin Cities-based Sun Country is currently working with the FAA to clear flights manually.

"However, this manual process is causing delays throughout our system. We appreciate the patience of our guests as we work to get them safely on their way as quickly as possible," a Sun Country spokeswoman said in a statement.

"We are working with our provider's team to resolve the situation as quickly as possible, and it has the full attention of our entire operations team," she said.

The phone number listed to AIMS' North American office in Miami was disconnected this morning.

The software program manages all of the legally required checkoffs for flight, including federally-mandated rest requirements, duty limitations and other scheduling issues for flight crews.

Passengers with trips scheduled for today can make changes to their flights without a fee, Sun Country said. Customers can make changes on the airline's website under its "My Trips" portal or can call customer service, though wait times are longer than normal.