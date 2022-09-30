Introduction: Host Michael Rand isn't afraid to ask the tough questions, like this one: What did Vikings players think about the "buttpunt" that resulted in a safety on Sunday? Along the way, you might laugh. You might also gain a greater appreciation for special teams.

9:00: Vikings writer Ben Goessling joins Rand from London, where he is attempting to adjust his body clock in order to give you the best possible coverage of Vikings vs. Saints on Sunday. Maybe if defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is crankier, he'll call some blitzes?

29:00: Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn joins the show to remember her mother, Lindy Krohn Lund, who died last month after a battle with ALS.

