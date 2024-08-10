Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in Everglades during Florida's 10-day challenge

The goal for the competition is to bring an incentive for hunters to remove Burmese pythons from the environment, especially in the late summer when python eggs hatch. The competition is also meant to educate the public about pythons and their danger to Florida's ecosystem, because they affect native snakes, can spread diseases among native animals and have high mercury levels that could be dangerous for native animals and for human consumption, said Zachary Chejanovski, an interagency python management coordinator with the Florida Wildlife Commission.